Backhoe driver sent to hospital after crash involving tractor trailer

Crews responded to a call for a 2-vehicle wreck on Flat Creek Road in Lancaster on Friday afternoon.

The wreck involved a tractor trailer and a backhoe.

Both vehicles were traveling west in the same direction. When the the backhoe slowed down to turn onto a private road, the tractor trailer attempted to pass and struck the backhoe

The driver of the backhoe was transported to the Springs Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the tractor trailer, sixty-eight-year-old James Williams, was charged with improper passing.

