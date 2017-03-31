Deputies seize more than 2 kilos of cocaine during traffic stop in Union County

Two people have been arrested after deputies seized over two kilos of cocaine from a passenger car during a traffic stop on Highway 74 near US 601 in Union County earlier this week.

But they didn't do this all on their own. The Union County Sheriff's Office narcotics K9 "Atos" first alerted officials to the presence of drugs inside the car.

Union Co Sheriff's Office K9 "Atos" is to thank for helping deputies locate 2 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop https://t.co/Ryt4lnCoTl pic.twitter.com/EQrx228zRG — SarahObeid (@SarahObeidFox46) March 31, 2017

A searched revealed the presence of cocaine hidden in the passenger compartment, along with a quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The drugs and car were seized and the two suspects, 26-year-old William Eric Lopez and 19-year-old Jonathan Vasquez, were charged.

Lopez was charged with trafficking in cocaine and Vasquez was charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both remain in the Union County Jail. Their next scheduled court date is May 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call the UCSO at 704-283-3789.