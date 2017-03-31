"Spring Alive" campaign cracking down on impaired drivers

- CMPD is taking to the streets after seeing an increase in traffic fatalities and car crashes.

"So far this year we've had 9 alcohol fatalities that we've confirmed. 7 pedestrians have died. And 12 either no seatbelt or no helmet fatalities," CMPD Sgt. Jesse Wood said.

For the month of April, CMPD will be on charlottes busiest roads all in an effort to save lives

"When May comes around, we want you to put your May flowers in your garden not in a memorial on the side of the road," Sgt. Wood said.

Police are focusing on 18 roads based on crash statistics from the past two years. Roads like South Tyron, Sugar Creek Road, and Brookshire Boulevard.

"Yea, I only come here for gas and that's it, other than that I don't come up here," Larry Belk said.

"So you don't like Brookshire Blvd?" Yolian Ortiz asked.

"I don't like it. It's unsafe, the speeders, the drunk drivers. The 5 o clock traffic makes it unsafe for drivers," Belk said.

Driver I spoke with say other roads should be on the list as well.

"Oh yea, LaSalle street - independence and LaSalle street. I wouldn't get on there for nothing," Doc Holloway said.

"Driving around town and we do it all the time. We pull people over because we think they are impaired because they are weaving around the road across lanes. We stop them and we get up to them and they are on their phones and that is just as dangerous as someone driving while impaired," Sgt. Wood said.

Many hope the “Spring Alive” initiative gets people to slow down and pay attention to the road.

The list of roads CMPD will be targeting and the specific sections: