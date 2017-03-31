Woman attacked on south Charlotte greenway; her dog bites attacker to allow her to escape Local News Woman attacked on south Charlotte greenway; her dog bites attacker to allow her to escape Runners, joggers, and cyclists are in fear after a woman was attacked along a popular south Charlotte greenway, and her attacker hasn’t been caught.

Police say a 27-year old woman was walking near the McAlpine Creek Greenway entrance on Johnston Road Thursday night around 6 p.m. when a man came up from behind her, knocked her to the ground, held her at knifepoint and tried to sexually assault her when her dog bit the attacker and she got away.

“It’s really scary,” Laura Kinder said.

She’s now rethinking her routine not so sure she’ll be back to the Greenway exercise.

“Sometimes when I’m here in the middle of day there aren’t as many people here, and it makes me question if I’m going to continue to come here on my lunch breaks.”

“We need your help in this. This is a serious incident. We take it very personally that it happened on our watch,” Lt. Jason Helton with CMPD said.

Kelly Walker never comes to the Greenway alone. She always has her dog Turk with her.

“Never. No. I’ve never felt unsafe,” Walker said.

Walker and her daughter will be getting some pepper spray, and they have a warning for other runners….

“You have to be able to hear things coming up behind you.”

Walker says to take one earbud out, so you can hear more than just the music when you’re on the Greenway.

“I was shocked that anyone had the opportunity to be able to pull that off.”

The attack happened in broad daylight.

“I was surprised because normally this greenway there’s a lot of people.”