Troopers investigating fatal wreck in Salisbury

Troopers are on scene investigating a fatal wreck on Airport Road near Overbrook Road in Salisbury.
The call came in around 10 p.m. on Friday.
Names of those involved have not been released.
Check back for details on crash details.
