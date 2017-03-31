Troopers investigating fatal wreck in Salisbury

Posted:Mar 31 2017 10:51PM EDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 10:51PM EDT

SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46) -

Troopers are on scene investigating a fatal wreck on Airport Road near Overbrook Road in Salisbury. 

The call came in around 10 p.m. on Friday. 

Names of those involved have not been released. 

Check back for details on crash details. 

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories