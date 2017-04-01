Body found in wooded area in Hickory

- Investigators are on scene investigating a homicide in Catawba County.

A body was found near woods on River Road off Highway 321, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

Catawba Cty Sheriff tells me the owner of the area spotted the body and they responded around 9:20. Believe it's a body dump. — Yolian Ortiz FOX46 (@YolianFOX46) April 1, 2017