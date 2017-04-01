Body found in wooded area in Hickory

Posted:Apr 01 2017 11:03AM EDT

Updated:Apr 01 2017 12:05PM EDT

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46) - Investigators are on scene investigating a homicide in Catawba County. 

A body was found near woods on River Road off Highway 321, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

