Two men shot outside home during cookout in northwest Charlotte

Two men were shot outside a home in northwest Charlotte Friday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were called to 1500 Greenview Place a little after 10:30 p.m. where two men were shot.

The two were having a small gathering or cookout at the home when a Jeep with an unknown number of passengers drove by the house several times. The people in the car then fired at the men before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

One of the men suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene. The second man had serious injuries and was transported by Medic to CMC Main.

Detectives are working to determined why the victims were targeted by the suspects.

While officers were on scene investigating the shooting, a car drove past the officer and continued driving through the crime scene tape. The driver parked the car in front of the residence, got out of the vehicle and immediately began cursing officers uncontrollably.

The officers determined that the driver was related to one of the shooting victims. He has been charged with communicating threats and resist, obstruct and delay of a law enforcement officer.

No names have been released at this time.