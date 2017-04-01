Gastonia house fire intentionally set

Courtesy of the Gastonia Fire Department

Courtesy of the Gastonia Fire Department

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 409 S. Emerson Street in Gastonia around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived on scene, the one-story house was engulfed in smoke and flames.

Firefighters made entry into the home and encountered heavy fire in the front of the house. They extinguished the fire in roughly 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Gastonia Fire Department has ruled that the fire was intentionally set.

An estimated $20,000 in damages was caused by the blaze.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.