Two people taken to hospital after shooting in east Charlottte

- Two people have been taken to the hospital after they were involved in two shootings in east Charlotte.

CMPD says one person was found with two gunshot wounds on 4124 Colebrook Road. That person was sent to the hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.

Another person was also shot on 3900 Briar Hill Drive and transported to CMC with potentially life threatening injuries, according to Medic.

Medic and police also say the Colebrook and Briar Hill locations are somehow connected.

Police believe two victims were shot at Colebrook Drive. One of the victims then walked over to Briar Hill before calling 911.