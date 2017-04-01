One year anniversary of missing Catawba County Man, Family still looking for answers Local News One year anniversary of Missing Catawba Man, Family still looking for answers "Over the past 8 months, my hope and my faith have been tested but thankfully I've been able to come to know that through my faith my hope is alive for my baby boy and I still hope and I still pray that he finds his way home," Gail Sigmon said.

Gail Sigmon's son Andy Sigmon was last seen by family and friends on April 4, 2016 leaving work at the Little Pigs Barbeque in his hometown of Newton. He was spotted in a wooded area in Davie County and gone without a trace the next day. All sheriff's deputies found was his empty Jeep along the side of the highway and no answers as to where he went or what happened.

"Every day it gets harder and harder. Yesterday, I needed to see his smile," Sigmon said.

That's why the Aware Foundation, Inc. has come to help the Sigmons by getting Andy's name back out to the public.

"When someone goes missing, their families are not in the right frame of mind to deal with this trauma. That's where we step in. We want to take a little of the leg work from them and we want to help. We have proven time and time again that if we can continue to keep it in the media that good things happen," The Aware Foundation President Kenny Jarels said.

So far The Aware Foundation has been credited for helping 50 missing person cases and they believe Andy's case needs immediate attention because the leads and tips have just stopped.

"I feel that there is someone out there. Someone may have notice something that particular day when Andy went missing and at the time they said ‘you know it wasn't important but now that I think about it there is something that seems peculiar, a little odd about the situation at the time.’ Those are the people we are trying to reach at right now," Jarels said.

They hope their involvement helps give Andy’s family some closure one way or another.

"if you know anything, no matter how insignificant it may be, we just need something, we just need to find our son, we just need to have him home and if Andy is out there, we want him to know that he's wanted at home, that no matter what the circumstances are, we just want him home. We need him home," Sigmon said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Davie County Sheriff's Office at (336) 751-6238.