Victim identified in fatal, two-car crash in Lancaster

- The man who died in a fatal two-car crash in Lancaster has been identified.

Troopers say 56-year-old Randolph Edward "Eddie" Lee of Great Falls, SC died after he was involved in a wreck on SC Highway 200 around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Lee was driving a 2005 Ford Sedan going south on SC Highway 200 when 44-year-old Richard Roberts, driving a 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck heading north, crossed the center line, struck the Ford and cause it to go off the right side of the road and down an embankment.

Lee died as a result of the wreck.

Roberts sustained no injuries. There were no other passengers with him at the time of the wreck.