Uber driver shot while dropping off customer in Ballantyne

An Uber driver was shot while he was dropping off a customer in Ballantyne on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. in the 4300 block of Chuck Hollow Lane.

The Uber driver got into some sort of altercation with a suspect, in this case the customer he was dropping off, who then fired a handgun multiple times into the Uber driver's car. The Uber driver was hit only once.

The Uber driver drove his car to a gas station located at 15620 Don Lochman Ln where police and Medic located him. He was transported to CMC with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

According to authorities, the suspect shooter lived in one of the apartment residences on Chuck Hollow Lane. He has been arrested, but his name has not yet been released.

