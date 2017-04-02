Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte

Two people were found dead in a home in east Charlotte on Sunday.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to an assist fire call around 11 a.m. to the 7500 block of Glencannon Drive where they located a male and female dead after suffering from gunshot wounds.

HOMICIDE EAST CHARLOTTE: Police say they're investigating a homicide on Glencannon Dr. The road is blocked by police cars. Awaiting presser. pic.twitter.com/wD4UCe8qzM — Caroline Fountain (@FountainFox46) April 2, 2017

MAN AND WOMAN DECEASED, according to police. Officer says possible homeowners on Glencannon Dr. in east Charlotte. Detectives to speak soon. pic.twitter.com/RQIZ3kDJl1 — Caroline Fountain (@FountainFox46) April 2, 2017

Police say the picture above of a white 2005 Chevy Impala displaying a North Carolina registration plate of PAV4294 left the scene before the Charlotte Fire Department’s arrival.

Authorities are also searching to find 10-year-old Arieyora Simone Forney who is believed to have lived at the home where the two people were found deceased.

Firefighters discovered the bodies of the man and woman as they were fighting a fire that broke out in the home.

#BREAKING: Police searching for car seen leaving home after alarm called in firefighters. Fire not responsible for man and woman's death. — Caroline Fountain (@FountainFox46) April 2, 2017

These shootings mark the city’s 24th and 25th homicides.