Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte

Two people were found dead in a home in east Charlotte on Sunday.

 

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to an assist fire call around 11 a.m. to the 7500 block of Glencannon Drive where they located a male and female dead after suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Police say the picture above of a white 2005 Chevy Impala displaying a North Carolina registration plate of PAV4294 left the scene before the Charlotte Fire Department’s arrival.

Authorities are also searching to find 10-year-old Arieyora Simone Forney who is believed to have lived at the home where the two people were found deceased.

 

Firefighters discovered the bodies of the man and woman as they were fighting a fire that broke out in the home. 

These shootings mark the city’s 24th and 25th homicides. 

