Father of four, burn survivor, back home from hospital Local News Father of four, burn survivor, back home from hospital A father of four is back home after spending more than a month in the hospital. The Concord man was severely burned in February when a gas can exploded. The dad shares a warning that might save your life.

A father of four is back home after spending more than a month in the hospital. The Concord man was severely burned in February when a gas can exploded. The dad shares a warning that might save your life.

"There's nothing like waking up and being in the hospital burnt head to toe and remembering your last little thing was your children seeing you go through that," said Jason Easley, a father of four from Concord.

Easley sits in the shade as he watches his children play in the backyard. His hands tell the story from Super Bowl Sunday when he and his children were out playing in this same backyard.

"I went to put a little bit of gas on the fire and before the gas hit the fire, the explosion happened, knocked me backwards, flipped me over the little bench where the kids roast their marshmallows."

Now, the kids kick around the soccer ball in the same spot Jason rolled in the grass to put out the fire.

"I was watching the kids through the fire the entire time, telling them I was on fire."

Jason spent 31 days in the ICU at Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem and 10 days in rehab.

His wife Michelle says doctors expected Jason to spend 4 to 6 months in the hospital until one day.

"He called and said, ‘I have good news. You can pick me up this Friday.’ I was like, this Friday?" said Michelle Easley.

Jason got back home just in time to see his son Owen score two goals in his first soccer game.

"To see that first game definitely brought tears," said Jason Easley.

Only his hands show the severity of the other 50 percent of his body burned in the explosion. He still can't close his hands all the way and can't walk without these bandages.

"Seeing the flames engulf my face and now have vision, my hearing is good, my vision is good. None of the children were hurt. Being able to sit here and talk about it is a miracle in and of itself."

A miracle he attributes to prayer.

"I’d like to thank everybody for all the amazing support, love, and outpouring from people who don't even know us. That's the emotions that come over me, the tears, knowing there are so many good people in this world."

Click here for Jason Easley’s Go Fund Me Page.