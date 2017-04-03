Marijuana, guns, cash seized after drug arrest in Iredell Co.

- Close to $20,000 dollars worth of drugs, guns and a large amount of cash were seized during a drug arrest in Statesville, officials said.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, authorities found more than two pounds of high grade hydroponic marijuana, two loaded pistols and more than $26,000 in cash while executing a search warrant Thursday, March 30 on Oak Creek Road in Statesville. The marijuana has an estimated street value of $19,950.

The resident, Kendrick Xavier Connor, 37, of Statesville, was arrested during a traffic stop by Mocksville police after an undercover buy. Detectives said they received a tip that Connor was selling marijuana in Mocksville.

Conner was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with one Felony Count of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, one Felony Count of Maintain a Vehicle, Dwelling or Place to Sell Marijuana, two Felony Counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, two Misdemeanor Counts of Child Abuse and Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.

He was placed under only a $20,000 bond. Mocksville Police Department also has outstanding warrants on this suspect.

Conner has a lengthy criminal history to include; Felony convictions for Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Selling of Cocaine, Felony Probation Violation and Possession of Marijuana.