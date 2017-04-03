Man saves neighbor's dog from Charlotte apartment fire

- A man is being hailed a hero after firefighters say he saved a woman's dog from an apartment fire near Uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 1 p.m. at an apartment building on Euclid Avenue, according to Charlotte Fire.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the structure. At least five trucks responded to the scene. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to contain the blaze.

APARTMENT FIRE: Firefighters battle fire on Euclid Ave. Man kicked in neighbor's door to save woman's dog. No one seems to be hurt. #cltnews pic.twitter.com/SvZBHNfO95 — Caroline Fountain (@FountainFox46) April 3, 2017

Firefighters tell FOX 46 Charlotte that a man kicked in his neighbor's door to get to her dog and managed to bring the animal to safety.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.