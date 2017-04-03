Former volunteer firefighter charged with stealing from Stallings Fire Department

- A former Stallings volunteer firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he stole from the fire department he once served.

Brendan Robert Hutson, 28, of Indian Trail, NC faces four felony charges of larceny by employee and a misdemeanor charge of breaking into a coin machine.

Last week, the Stallings Fire Department filed a report with the Union County Sheriff’s Office concerning items missing from the department, including a leaf blower, a band saw and tools. Money was also missing from a vending machine located inside the department.

After reviewing video surveillance, fire officials identified Hutson as a possible suspect in the thefts. Sheriff’s detectives determined that some of the items missing from the fire department were taken to various pawn shops.

On Friday, detectives arrested Hutson without incident.

The alleged thefts occurred over the past several weeks while Hutson was a volunteer member of the fire department, police say. Hutson’s next court date is April 25 in Union County District Court.