Two arrested after teenager hands out marijuana candy at school

- A local mother and her boyfriend are facing charges after deputies say her teenage son brought candy containing marijuana to school.

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 30 at West Iredell Middle School in Statesville.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said the student reportedly gave the marijuana candy to at least three other students before school officials discovered what had happened.

After interviewing several students deputies were able to determine which student brought the candy. The sheriff’s office then called the parents of each student involved.

The sheriff’s office was able to get the address of the student who brought the candy to school so that they could begin an investigation into whether there was more marijuana at the student’s home.

Deputies responded to the teenager’s home located along Jordan Crest Lane in Stony Point where they were able to meet with the child’s mother, Samantha Braaksma, 36, and her boyfriend, Joshua White, 31.

After speaking with them deputies located numerous bags of marijuana and marijuana candy in the bedroom and bathroom of Braaksma and White. The total weight of the marijuana and marijuana candy was 882.5 grams (1.94 pounds). Deputy’s also seized an additional 14 grams of marijuana out of Braaksma’s 16-year-old son, Ethan Aldridge’s room.

Braaksma and White were arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, and two counts each for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

White received a $30,000 secured bond and Braaksma received a $20,000 secured bond. White is currently out on bond for felony possession of marijuana.

Juvenile services will be contacted in regards to charges on the juvenile. Ethan Aldridge is charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.