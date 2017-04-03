Fast moving storms leave major damage

By: FOX 46 Web Staff , David Sentendrey

Posted:Apr 03 2017 06:20PM EDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 06:41PM EDT

CHESTER, SC (FOX 46) - Flashes of heavy weather is why a tree took out power lines in Chester Monday afternoon. A chunk of a pole still clung to lines in mid-air as folks in the neighborhood waited on crews to clean up the mess. 

"It got real dark. And then all of a sudden the wind come up and took that limb down, came straight across that line," a resident explained. 

Evelyn Lathrop sat in the same spot she was at when it all went down Monday afternoon. 

"It was scary and it happened within a matter of seconds. It was done. It was quick," she said. 

Lathrop said the tree crash caused a power generator down the street to explode. 

"And it help exploding, over and over, fire going everywhere and I called 911," she said. 

