Fast moving storms leave major damage Local News Fast moving storms leave major damage Flashes of heavy weather is why a tree took out power lines in Chester Monday afternoon. A chunk of a pole still clung to lines in mid-air as folks in the neighborhood waited on crews to clean up the mess.

"It got real dark. And then all of a sudden the wind come up and took that limb down, came straight across that line," a resident explained.

Chester County is starting to get hit with heavy rains. This is off I-77. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/MsB8RpCzKg — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) April 3, 2017

Evelyn Lathrop sat in the same spot she was at when it all went down Monday afternoon.

"It was scary and it happened within a matter of seconds. It was done. It was quick," she said.

Lathrop said the tree crash caused a power generator down the street to explode.

"And it help exploding, over and over, fire going everywhere and I called 911," she said.