One dead after storm flips mobile home in South Carolina Local News One dead after storms flip mobile home in South Carolina The passing storms Monday in Union County, South Carolina took the life of one person.

Deputies said the severe rain and winds flipped over a mobile home in Whitmire on Monday, April 3, killing a man.

The Union County Sheriff's Office is not releasing the man's identity at this time but said he was killed when the home flipped multiple times from the strong winds.

