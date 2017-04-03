One dead after storm flips mobile home in South Carolina

Posted:Apr 03 2017 06:26PM EDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 07:01PM EDT

UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX 46) - The passing storms Monday in Union County, South Carolina took the life of one person. 

Deputies said the severe rain and winds flipped over a mobile home in Whitmire on Monday, April 3, killing a man. 

The Union County Sheriff's Office is not releasing the man's identity at this time but said he was killed when the home flipped multiple times from the strong winds. 

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

 

