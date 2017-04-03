Neighbors react to murder, kidnapping in Charlotte Local News Neighbors react to murder, kidnapping in Charlotte Two people dead and a child kidnapped. The accused killer is now in custody. This case is far from closed.

FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with neighbors on Monday who said they still have a lot of questions about what happened.

Neighbors on Glencannon Drive said they’re still in shock after their quiet neighborhood was turned upside down on Sunday.

“It’s sad. I mean they were nice people. I didn’t know them for a long time but they were very friendly and we got along great and never had a problem,” John Johnson said.

Johnson used to live next door to Ruby and Curtis Atkinson. Both were found dead inside their home after firefighters responded to a fire alarm at their house.

“That really did scare me. I was telling my dad maybe we should put little cameras in the house. Also, not just to protect us but to protect our neighbors.”

They had custody of their 11-year-old granddaughter, Arieyana. She was kidnapped by her uncle, Curtis Atkinson Jr., and found safe in Washington, D.C. several hours later. Curtis has since been charged in the murder of his parents.

“That poor little girl has obviously been through some trauma. I mean, I don’t know about her mom and dad as far as what their relationship was but I know she’s obviously had to live through the fact that her dad killed and now to have to go through this, it’s bad.”

CMPD has not said when Arieyana will be brought back to Charlotte. Officers have been in contact with her mother but have not said if Arieyana will be released to her.

“And she used to come and stay and I think they got custody of her or something and in fact, he started fixing up his house so she would be proud of it.”

A community left to wonder why this happened.