Young girl shot, killed at Mount Holly park Police respond to shooting at Mt. Holly park A young girl was shot and killed Monday evening in a local park, according to Mount Holly police.

The deadly shooting occurred around 3 p.m. Monday, April 3 at River Street Park. Officers had the road blocked off from the public.

At the scene of a shooting in Mt. Holly.. waiting for info from police .. road blocked off as you can see in this... https://t.co/QbBpNDDcoy — Lindsay Clein (@LindsayClein) April 3, 2017

Mount Holly police, Gaston County police and the District Attorney were on scene Monday evening surrounding a picnic table inside the park.

Officers tell FOX 46 Charlotte upon arrival they found a young black female lying on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The young victim is unknown, and had no identification on her, police say. She is between the ages of 12 and 18-years-old, 5'1" to 5'3" tall, very petite with her hair pulled back. She was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, tan pants and Michael Jordan shoes.

No word yet if police have a suspect - or if they're searching for someone.

BREAKING: Mt. Holly police confirm victim in River Street Park shooting is a female between ages 12-18. No ID yet. — Lindsay Clein (@LindsayClein) April 3, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Holly Police at 704.827.4343.