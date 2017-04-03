911 CALLS: Deputy hits, kills pedestrian in Rowan County Local News 911 CALLS: Deputy hits, kills pedestrian in Rowan County A Rowan County deputy tried to save the life of a man he hit with his patrol car. The 911 calls of the incident that happened last week were released on Monday.

- A Rowan County deputy tried to save the life of a man he hit with his patrol car. The 911 calls of the incident that happened last week were released on Monday.

The deputy seemed to be very shaken up as he tried to revive a man he accidentally hit as he was driving in his patrol car and the man was walking down the road.

Related: Rowan Co. Sheriff's deputy hits, kills pedestrian

The deputy dialed 911 and can be heard on the call breathing heavily as the dispatcher tells him to do chest compressions.

Dispatcher: You’re doing good Corriher. OK. Just continue to breathe. You’re doing good.

Jose Rodriguez, 31, was killed when Deputy James Corriher’s patrol car hit him. Troopers said Rodriguez was walking down Rowan Mill Road going the same direction as Corriher who was coming back from firearms training last Tuesday night.

Deputy: “I think I’ve hit him. I don’t know how far down. I’m walking up the road trying to see if I can find him.”

The deputy was on the phone with 911 as he walked down the road and discovered Rodriguez not breathing.

Deputy: He’s on his back. Ma’am he’s got blood coming out of his mouth and his ears.

Dispatcher: You said he stepped out in front of you?

Deputy: Yes, Ma’am. I mean it was just out of nowhere. I honestly thought it was a deer.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate this incident. Deputy Corriher has not been charged.