Child playing with lighter cause of NoDa fire that burned 7-year-old

- Firefighters say the cause of a fire that sent a 7-year-old girl to the hospital at an apartment in Noda two months ago has been ruled as accidental.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force determined that the fire started due to a juvenile playing with a lighter.

The fire happened in the early morning hours on February 6 at the Twin Oaks Apartments on 36th Street in Noda. A 7-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries after fire crews rescued her from the apartment.

Fox 46 Charlotte spoke with a neighbor at Twin Oaks Apartments who says he woke up to the sound of banging and a mother screaming that her daughter was on fire. When he stepped out of him home he saw the 7-year-old covered in flames.

The estimated property loss was $35,000, according to Charlotte Fire.