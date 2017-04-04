MISSING: Candace Coffey of Maiden, NC

Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing from eastern Lincoln County.

Deputies were dispatched to the 4400 block of Greenfield Court, Maiden, NC to take a missing person’s report. Candace Ann Coffey, 26, was last known to be in this area last night.

It is unknown where Ms. Coffey may be traveling to or who she may be with. She is described as a white female, 5 feet – 8 inches tall and weighing around 145 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.