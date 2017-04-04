Man sentenced to life in prison for 'Top Model' quadruple homicide

- A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the February 2015 murder of four people in Mecklenburg County.

Edward Sanchez, 21, was found guilty Tuesday on four counts of fire-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney's Office.

A judge sentenced Sanchez to four consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole, as well as an additional 157-201 months in prison.

These charges stemmed from two incidents. On February 22, 2015, Rasool Jaleel Harrell, 22, was slain, and another man was seriously injured in Matthews. Two days later, Jonathan Cosme Alvarado, 23, Jusmar Isiah Gonzaga-Garcia, 21, and Mirjana Puhar, 19, were murdered in Charlotte.