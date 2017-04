One person is being treated for life threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte.

The shooting happened about 3:25 p.m. in the 2800 block of W. Sugar Creek Road, according to Medic 911.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a male victim was shot and taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story.