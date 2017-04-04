Chester County Emergency Management preparing for Wednesday storms

- On Monday afternoon, communities around Charlotte were cleaning up from a slew of storms that blew through.

One of the areas hardest hit was Chester County where cleanup went smoothly on Tuesday.

"’Boom’ like a big ole noise, I jumped! I was shaking for a minute, I was really scared," College Street Resident Martavis Kimbel.

"When the tree fell over on the line all of the poles leaned to the side.” College Street Resident Joseph Rakes said.

Monday night's storms had people on College Street in Chester a little shook up. On Tuesday morning, that tree was cleared and the power restored.

Chester County Emergency Management tells FOX 46, Monday's storm is preparing them for what's to come.

"We learned that we were pretty much on top of our game. We did the planning; we had someone at the roddey building. We had pushed it out on our Facebook page. We made sure that people were aware and that we tracked that storm," Chester Emergency Management Director Eddie Murphy.

Now, Chester Emergency Management is worried these storms are so close to each other people may not heed their warnings the second time around.

"It’ll be harder to get the public to adhere, ‘Well, here we go again’ but you know that's what we will push out," Murphy said.

Those on College Street say they will be ready for the next round.

"I'm gonna get ready because, my aunt she had surgery and I don't want anything to happen to my family," Kimbel said.