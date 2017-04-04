Hospital workers become ill after eating mystery baked goods Local News Hospital workers become ill after eating mystery baked goods It's ‘mystery baked goods' that have investigators in Statesville baffled.

- It’s ‘mystery baked goods’ that have investigators in Statesville baffled.

The reason – cookies and muffins taken to a local hospital in Statesville reportedly contained cannabis oil that made several people sick.

According to police, the baked goods were brought to Davis Regional Medical Center last month. Now the police are trying to locate the person responsible.

Several workers at the medical center were accidentally served the marijuana baked goods. According to hospital personnel, back on Sunday, March 19 and outside source brought the baked goods into the ER.

Police have determined the person who dropped off the baked goods was not aware cannabis oil was part of the recipe.

At this time, it’s not clear how many employees were affected but the hospital says no patient care was impacted.