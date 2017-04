4 children, 3 adults displaced in Salisbury house fire Local News 4 children, 3 adults displaced in Salisbury house fire Three adults and four children are without a home Tuesday night after a fire forced them out.

The fire happened at a house located on Old Wilkesboro Road.

Crews are working to learn how the fire started. The Red Cross is helping the family find shelter.