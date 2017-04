Nearly 10 year old murder, robbery case comes to an end Local News Nearly 10 year old murder, robbery case comes to an end A nearly 10-year-old murder and robbery case is coming to an end.

- A nearly 10-year-old murder and robbery case is coming to an end.

A federal jury convicted 35-year-old Damarcus Ivey on Monday. Prosecutors said he is one of the men who robbed Club Nikki's on Little Rock Road in Charlotte back in 2009.

During the robbery Ivey targeted a man, stole from him, then fatally shot him.

Ivey is currently is federal custody awaiting sentencing.