Police activity shuts down street in west Charlotte, 1 in custody Local News Police activity shuts down street in NW Charlotte, 1 in custody A man is in custody after heavy police activity shut down a street Wednesday morning in west Charlotte, police said.

- A man is in custody after heavy police activity shut down a street Wednesday morning in west Charlotte, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers were serving a warrant on Camp Green Street. Several police teams could be seen in bullet proof vests, but police said this was not a SWAT situation.

The high volume of officers caused the street to close, but it has since been reopened.

Neighbors tell FOX 46 Charlotte that they believe the house where the warrant was being served is in foreclosure.

Police would not specify what the warrant was for. They said a suspect in in custody and that more information will be released at a later time.