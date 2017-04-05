Man barricades himself inside home as officers attempt to serve warrant in NW Charlotte

- A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a home while officers were attempting to serve a warrant in northwest Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers responded to the intersection of Mellwood Drive and Birchwood Drive Wednesday morning to serve a warrant.

Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside when officers arrived. After a short time, the man was taken into custody without incident.

It's unclear if any weapons were inside the home.

The suspect's name and charges have not yet been released.