Man barricades himself inside home as officers attempt to serve warrant in NW Charlotte

Posted:Apr 05 2017 08:40AM EDT

Updated:Apr 05 2017 08:41AM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a home while officers were attempting to serve a warrant in northwest Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, officers responded to the intersection of Mellwood Drive and Birchwood Drive Wednesday morning to serve a warrant. 

Police said the suspect barricaded himself inside when officers arrived. After a short time, the man was taken into custody without incident.

It's unclear if any weapons were inside the home.

The suspect's name and charges have not yet been released.

 

