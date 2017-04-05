Second teen wanted in killing of 14-year-old girl at Mt. Holly Park

- Investigators are searching for a second teenager in connection with in the death of a 14-year-old Charlotte girl found shot at a Gaston County park Monday afternoon.

According to Mount Holly police, a warrant has been issued for Eric Deon Combs, 17, of Charlotte. Combs facing a first degree murder charge in the killing of Taylor Sorera Smith.

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to the death of a 14-year-old Charlotte girl who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in a Mount Holly park, according to police.

Police said they have information indicating Combs may have fled to another state, possibly Ohio. Officers are working with state and federal agencies in an attempt to bring him into custody.

Combs is the second suspect charged in connection with Smith's death.

On Tuesday, Devon Fletcher, 18, of Charlotte, was also charged with first degree murder.

The deadly shooting happened about 3 p.m. Monday, April 3 at River Street Park. Officers had the road blocked off from the public.

Officers told FOX 46 Charlotte upon arrival they found a young black female laying on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. She was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The young victim was later identified as Smith.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Taylor Smith's family with funeral arrangements. If you would like to help, click here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mount Holly Police at 704.827.4343 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704.861.8000.