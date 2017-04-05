Body found in Hickory over weekend identified as Charlotte teen

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46) - A body found in Hickory over the weekend has been identified as 19-year-old Marco Antonio Pablo Eleocadio, of Charlotte, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

His body was found on Saturday near woods on River Road off Highway 321.

Deputies also say a person shot himself/herself in that same spot almost a month ago.  

