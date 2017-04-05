Body found in Hickory over weekend identified as Charlotte teen

- A body found in Hickory over the weekend has been identified as 19-year-old Marco Antonio Pablo Eleocadio, of Charlotte, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office.

His body was found on Saturday near woods on River Road off Highway 321.

Catawba Cty Sheriff tells me the owner of the area spotted the body and they responded around 9:20. Believe it's a body dump. — Yolian Ortiz FOX46 (@YolianFOX46) April 1, 2017

Investigators looking at the body - right they know it's a male and was probably dumped last night but still investigating other details. pic.twitter.com/9Kg9ZlGHVA — Yolian Ortiz FOX46 (@YolianFOX46) April 1, 2017

Deputies also say a person shot himself/herself in that same spot almost a month ago.