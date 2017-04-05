Woman charged in east Charlotte double murder, kidnapping of 11-year-old

- The girlfriend of a man accused of killing his parents and kidnapping his 11-year-old niece and taking her from Charlotte to Washington, DC, is also facing charges connected to the crimes, police said.

On April 2, Curtis and Ruby Atkinson were found shot to death in their home on Glencannon Drive in Charlotte. The couple had custody of their granddaughter, Arieyanna, who was kidnapped and taken to Washington, DC by their son, Curtis Atkinson, Jr., according to police. He has been charged in their murders.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Nikkia Cooper, 25, Atikinson, Jr.'s girlfriend, has also been charged in the double murder and kidnapping.

Police said Copper called 911 from inside the car, which le to Arieyana being found.

Neighbors told FOX46 Charlotte that they're still in shock after their quiet neighborhood was turned upside down.

“It’s sad. I mean they were nice people. I didn’t know them for a long time but they were very friendly and we got along great and never had a problem,” John Johnson said.

Johnson used to live next door to Ruby and Curtis Atkinson. Both were found dead inside their home after firefighters responded to a fire alarm at their house.

“That really did scare me. I was telling my dad maybe we should put little cameras in the house. Also, not just to protect us but to protect our neighbors.”

Related: Missing girl found alive, grandparents murdered in east Charlotte home

CMPD has not said when Arieyana will be brought back to Charlotte. Officers have been in contact with her mother but have not said if Arieyana will be released to her.