Myers Park HS-charter bus driver crashes, charged with DUI

- A charter bus driver hired by a local high school has been charged with driving under the influence while students were on board after a crash Sunday in Cabarrus County.

The wreck happened on Interstate 85 at exit 49, Bruton Smith Boulevard involving the charter bus carrying students from Myers Park High School and a box truck, according to State Highway Patrol in Cabarrus County. Troopers say the bus crashed into the rear-end of a box truck that had slowed down due to a motorcycle in front of him that was having maintenance issues.

As the trooper was talking to the driver of the bus, he realized the driver was under the influence, according to highway patrol. At least 40 people were on the bus at the time of the accident.

The driver, Jorge Ospina, has been charged with driving under the influence. Ospina told authorities that he was an employee of a charter bus company that was hired by Myers Park High School.