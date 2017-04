- A child was struck by lightning at a Greensboro middle school on Wednesday afternoon.

FOX8 reports at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, EMS was dispatched to Hairston Middle School located at 3911 Naco Road for a report of a child struck by lightning.

Greensboro police confirmed to FOX8 that a child was struck and taken to a local hospital.

An adult was also taken to the hospital, police said.

No further details have been released.