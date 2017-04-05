Schools let out early due to severe weather Local News Schools let out early due to severe weather Some schools in our area got out early on Wednesday so kids could get home safely ahead of the bad weather. Emergency crews in Chester County said they're getting ready for a long night.

The Chester County Fire Department is the headquarters for Emergency Management. Right now they’re not planning to bring in extra crews but they are on standby in case they need to ramp up the number of staff overnight.

The threat of severe weather was enough to get the kids of out of school early Wednesday in Chester County.

“I think we got early dismissed because the weather was…it sounded like it was getting bad,” an elementary student said to FOX 46 Charlotte.

A grandparent was surprised by the decision.

“It’s just raining and they could have stayed in school,” she said. “Other parents, they work and the got to make some kind of arrangements to come pick up their kids from school and its hard.”

The Emergency Management Office said it was just too risky to have the buses out on the roads so late in the day with thunder and lightning come through. It’s the second time schools got out early this week.

On Monday, storms took down trees and power lines.

The Director of Chester County Emergency Management Eddie Murphy worried people won’t pay attention this time.

“It’ll probably be harder to get the public to adhere, here we go again,” he said.

But be aware – this round of storms coming in overnight could be even more severe.

“This event coming in overnight when a lot of us will be asleep, if you’re asleep you’ll definitely have your guard down, so you may want to maybe think about sleeping in the lowest level of your house tonight and maybe bring your kids along too if you have that option.”

Keep your phone handy and charged. If you have our FOX 46 Charlotte Weather App and turn your location settings on, if there’s a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning, you’ll get an alert to wake you up and keep you safe.

If you work overnight and you have to be out on the roads, there are some thing to keep in mind when you’re driving…

“If you do see a tornado, get below the windows. Cover your head so no debris hits you and if you’re in a bad situation where there’s a lot of heavy rain falling or its real windy and you car’s blowing off the road just pull over and give yourself some time. Wait it out.”