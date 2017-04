- Brookeshire Boulevard at Interstate 85 is shut down due to downed power lines and traffic lights in the roadway.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, an SUV hit a pole, which caused the lines to come down.

NCDOT officials are not letting any cars through onto the interstate.

According to police, the I-85 ramps in both directions from Brookshire Blvd. will be closed for the remainder of the day.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.