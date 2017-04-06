Burke Co. deputies searching for runaway teen

- Please help the Burke County Sheriff's Office in their search for Mikayla Saul.

Deputies say Mikayla ran away from Patton High school in Morganton on March 30. All evidence suggests that she voluntarily ran away, according to authorities.

Mikayla is described as 5'1", 114 pounds with blue eyes and sandy hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt with white lace on the sleeves, dark colored jeans, slip on shoes, dark gray fleece jacket and was carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.