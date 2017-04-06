Lifeguard drowns in pool at Lincoln Co. YMCA

- A lifeguard drowned in a pool at the Lincoln County YMCA Thursday, according to the Lincolnton Police Department.

Officers say they were initially called to the YMCA on Gaston Street after a 21-year-old female employee went missing. The employee was found unresponsive in the pool and taken to Carolinas Healthcare System in Lincolnton, according to police. She was unable to be revived.

The lifeguard's coworkers tried to revive her when they found her in the pool, according to a YMCA spokesperson. The YMCA said all staff is trained in CPR.

YMCA CLOSED TODAY: Longtime lifeguard was opening up pool when her colleague found the 21 y/o deceased in the water, per YMCA spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/LNX7AsDJge — Caroline Fountain (@FountainFox46) April 6, 2017

The victim is described as a Hispanic woman, but police have not released her name at this time.

The incident is under investigation, but police say there was nothing at the scene to indicate foul play.

The YMCA is closed for the day.