Lincoln County Man Charged with Child Sexual Assault

A Lincoln County man is accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

Luther Andrew Osborne, 31, of Cherryville, NC is charged with indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child under 13-years-old, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim, who is related to Osborne, disclosed the details of the assault during an interview with Social Services on March 16.They said the incident took place between March 3 and March 5 while Osborne was living in Iron Station, NC.

Osborne was arrested Wednesday following a polygraph and interview at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.