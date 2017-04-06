Wild weather knocks down massive trees in Dilworth Local News Wild weather knocks down massive trees in Dilworth Dilworth Road is still shut down after a large tree fell across the road and landed on a car. Crews were still on scene Thursday cleaning up the mess.

It was the same scene just around the corner where a tree fell on a house – as if that isn’t scary enough the huge trees took out power lines on their way down.

The giant tree pulled out of the ground and fell right on a house while the owner was inside with his two dogs.

"So this morning I was getting ready to take the dogs to the park and I heard a big boom, I was in the back of the house and walked out front and we had this wonderful tree lying on the house,” the homeowner explained.

The tree now lying on their house was getting ready to be cut down.

"It was scheduled to be taken out in the next few weeks because of the damage and the rot but I guess it just didn't make it in time.”

Laura Glaser rushed home after getting a call from her husband. She thought it was the smaller magnolia tree that had fallen.

"Oh my gosh it was just amazing and we've only been in the house for 2.5 years. The porch is destroyed. We're not even sure we can stay in the house so, it's just a total shock,” Glaser said.

Just around the corner another tree fell – this time on a woman’s car. Luckily she was inside Saint Patrick’s for Mass.

"You know when you soften the ground with as much as rain as we've had over the past few days and winds as strong as they are and trees that tall, I mean, I've seen this happen a lot."

Kelly Rosamonds’ son takes lessons at Saint Patrick’s. So she decided to take her young children to the park. But after her son sent a picture of the downed tree, she changed her mind.

"It's just a safety thing. I should've known better than to come thinking we were even going to go to the park today with the wind advisory the way it was. That was probably not a smart idea."

The cleanup will continue for a while. The biggest concern right now is more trees falling and more importantly, where they’ll land.