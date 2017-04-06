Knights prepare for 'Opening Night'

Posted:Apr 06 2017 07:13PM EDT

Updated:Apr 06 2017 07:17PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Fans poured into the Charlotte Knights Stadium Thursday night for the start of the baseball season!

Check it out!

Our crew was there Thursday in full force - ready for the action. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories