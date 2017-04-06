Person killed after large tree falls on home in Lancaster County

- A person died Thursday evening after a large tree fell on their home in Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County Fire Department.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at a mobile home located on Pageland Hwy near Coot Sistare Road.

Fire officials tell FOX 46 Charlotte two people were inside the home. One person escaped but tragically an elderly person passed away. They said the two appeared to be husband and wife.

Crews are in the process of cutting a large oak tree that fell on the mobile home to remove the victim.