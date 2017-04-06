Mooresville mom says 12-year old daughter was grabbed, stalked by man at Target, Dick's stores Local News Mooresville mom says 12-year old daughter was grabbed, stalked by man at Target, Dick's stores A Mooresville mom says her 12 year old daughter was grabbed by a stalker Monday night when the pair was out shopping at two different retail stores.

“He grabbed her and put his arm around her,” Melissa said.

“She didn’t sleep that night or the night after.”

The first time Melissa noticed the man was following them was when she and her daughter were at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

“He was looking at women’s socks when I was looking at women’s socks, and he was standing over me,” Melissa said.

Melissa says she definitely thought the encounter at Dick’s was odd, but at that point she wasn’t too concerned, so that’s when she decided to continue her shopping at Target.

Melissa says she was in another part of the store when her daughter came out of the bathroom and the same man they saw at Dick’s grabbed her daughter.

The young girl yelled and her mom says that caught the attention of another customer, and then Melissa says the man just tried to play it off. “At that point, that’s when he said, ‘Go find your mom, sweetheart.”

Melissa says she told the store what happened and they told her they would contact police, but Melissa says they didn’t do that right away, which investigators say is important.

“That would be a lot closer to the time the actual incident occurred and would help us to be able to investigate things a lot quicker,” Major Ron Chilton with the Mooresville Police Department said.

It’s sad that the kids are growing up in this kind of world these days and that we even need to be concerned about this,” Melissa said.

Melissa filed a police report the next day. Investigators say they’re taking a look at surveillance video from the store, but at this point they don’t have any suspect information to release.

FOX 46 Charlotte has not gotten a response back after we left a phone message for Dick’s corporate office.

Target released the following statement:

At Target, our guests are at the center of everything we do and our commitment to creating a safe and secure shopping environment in our stores is unwavering. As part of this commitment to safety, we have robust procedures, policies and trainings in place to ensure that our stores are safe places to shop and work. We're aware of this situation and are working closely with the guest and law enforcement.