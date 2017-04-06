"Haw-ful" branding axed in Waxhaw Local News "Haw-ful" branding axed in Waxhaw The Town of Waxhaw said "a change is in order" surrounding the controversial, "The Haw," rebranding campaign.

The tagline is seen on signs, shirts and the town website, but more than 1,000 petitioners believe Waxhaw should not be referred to as, The Haw.

Many take offense to comparisons with the classic, Hee-Haw, television series.

"They'd say, oh, old, "Hee-Haw" like that old T.V. program and I said, 'Yeah, that's what to call our beautiful, little town," resident Carmen Davidson said.

The town spent roughly $20,000 on the rebranding campaign that included The Haw.

After months of protesting, the town has agreed to end The Haw.

Here is a statement from Waxhaw...

Eighteen months ago, the Town of Waxhaw launched a brand platform. A small portion of the platform, the tagline, became a topic of intense debate. The Town reviewed all of the input from the community and has determined that a change is in order.

Mayor Steve Maher said, “We want the community members to know that they are an important part of this process.” The Town is reaching out to the community to submit new tagline options in the form of a contest. The “Town of Waxhaw New Tagline Contest” officially begins today!

The Town of Waxhaw seeks to find a tagline that best represents the community and embodies the essence of Waxhaw heritage, activities and wellbeing.

Submissions may be made in person at Town Hall – 1150 N. Broome Street in Waxhaw or through the online survey available at waxhaw.com. Only residents inside the town limits of Waxhaw, NC are eligible to enter the “Town of Waxhaw New Tagline Contest.” For verification purposes, addresses must be provided upon entry. If no address is provided, the submission will not be considered. Entrants may submit only one tagline per address.

The contest will run from Thursday, April 7 through Saturday, April 15th at midnight. Top contenders will then be announced with a final community poll to take place on April 21st. We anticipate a public announcement of the winning tagline by May 5th.