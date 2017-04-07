Fallen tree blocks road and leaves many without power

- A Charlotte road is closed and almost 100 customers are without power after a massive tree falls and blocks the road Friday morning.

Plott Road near Robinson Church Road, just off of E WT Harris Boulevard is blocked while crews work to clear the tree and repair the power lines and power pole. It happened Friday morning around 4 a.m.

Duke Energy told FOX 46 Charlotte that 98 homes are without power in the Hickory Grove area. The outage is not expected to be repaired until around 4 p.m.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is encouraging an alternate route. No word on when Plott Road is expected to reopen.

It is unknown what exactly caused the tree to fall. Tune in to Fox 46 Charlotte for additional updates.