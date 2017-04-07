2 charged in deadly shooting outside Hickory pub

- Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Friday morning outside a pub in Hickory.

Greydon Hansen and Dontray Cumberland have been charged with two counts of murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Hickory Police. They are being held without bond.

According to police, the shooting happened about 2:15 a.m. in the parking lot of J. McCroskey's Irish Pub and Grill. Officers said Keith and Cumberland shot at five people while they were sitting inside a car in the parking lot.

Justin Michael Aiken of Newton and Cody Manood Bouphabong, both 21-years-old and of Newton, NC, were killed. Quajuae Alexus Kennedy, 21, of Newton, was taken to Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem and is in critical condition, according to police. Cole Brady Ervin, 20, was treated for a gunshot wounds at Frye Regional Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.